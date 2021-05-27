Dowagiac Police Log: May 24-25
May 24
9:46 a.m. – Front/Sheldon, traffic stop
10:00 a.m. – Center, general assist
10:41 a.m. – Riverside/Dogwood, traffic stop
10:51 a.m. – Front/Telegraph, traffic stop
1:34 p.m. – M-51 South, traffic assist
2:16 p.m. – Prairie Ronde, civil dispute
4:53 p.m. – High/Pennsylvania, traffic stop/arrest for operating while intoxicated
5:30 p.m. – Hamilton, civil dispute
6:36 p.m. – Police Department, assist another agency
8:05 p.m. – Northside Liquor, suspicious situation
8:15 p.m. – Front, suspicious situation
9:00 p.m. – Mill, civil dispute
9:14 p.m. – Second, hit & run traffic crash
10:42 p.m. – Railroad, public peace
May 25
8:50 a.m. – M-51 South/Pokagon, traffic stop
10:12 a.m. – High/Front, traffic stop
11:00 a.m. – Telegraph/Center, traffic stop
11:17 a.m. – Front, vehicle lock out
11:54 a.m. – M-51 North/Burmax, traffic stop
1:00 p.m. – Sherwood, civil dispute
1:23 p.m. – Walnut, stalking complaint
1:50 p.m. – Spruce, civil dispute
2:35 p.m. – High/Walnut, traffic stop
3:40 p.m. – Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
7:00 p.m. – Indian Hills Apartments, assault complaint
7:27 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint
9:00 p.m. – M-51 South/Pokagon, traffic crash/arrest for operating while intoxicated
10:36 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
10:42 p.m. – Indian Hills Apartments, stalking complaint