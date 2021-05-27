expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Therese A. Winters, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:49 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

Nov. 14, 1945 — May 25, 2021

Therese A. Winters, 75, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church 210 N. Front St. Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Rosary will take place at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in Therese’s name may be made to Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Therese was born Nov. 14, 1945, in Germany, to Marcin and Juzefa Ruchniak. In 1950, at the age of 5 she moved to the U.S. with her family. She attended Dowagiac Union High School and graduated in 1964. On May 13, 1967, she married the love of her life, James “Jim” Winters at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church. Therese was very active in all of the church functions and had a strong faith in God. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking but most of all her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Therese is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jim Winters; sons, James “Jim” (Tracy) Winters, Jr., of Medina, Ohio, Tony (Noel) Winters, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Joe (Linnea) Winters, of New Carlisle, Indiana, and Greg Winters, of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Dawson Winters, Jordan Winters, Delaney Winters and Jaiden Winters; brother, Henry (Wiesia), of South Bend, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

More News

Dixie Comstock

LMC names Major Cooper as dean, diversity, equity, inclusion

Cass County Historical Society resumes regular meetings

Dowagiac shuts out Berrien Springs to advance to semifinals

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

LMC names Major Cooper as dean, diversity, equity, inclusion

Cassopolis

Cass County Historical Society resumes regular meetings

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg embarks on mural project

Business

Cassopolis, Edwardsburg chambers team up for golf outing fundraiser

Berrien County

Local physician named Berrien County medical director

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident enjoys return to ‘Jeopardy!’ stage

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor unveils new coffee bar, renovations

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles High School graduates Class of 2021

Business

Former Detroit Lions launch cannabis brand, progress on Niles location

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library’s poetry contest winners announced

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Cassopolis

Project Graduation hosts parade for Cassopolis seniors

Cass County

Cass County Historical Commission to resume tours of historic Newton House

Cass County

Alcohol induced fight results in father shooting son

Buchanan

Girl Scout troop donates care packages for foster children

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum hosting plant sale through June 12

News

Lighthouse Autism Center opens in Niles

Buchanan

Pears Mill opens season Saturday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 24-25

Education

EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 886,118, 19,031 deaths

Buchanan

Former Niles chamber president dies at 85

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department announces new superintendent, construction foreman

Dowagiac

Faced with possibility of closure, Dowagiac nonprofit asks for community support