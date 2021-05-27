Therese A. Winters, of Dowagiac

Nov. 14, 1945 — May 25, 2021

Therese A. Winters, 75, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church 210 N. Front St. Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Rosary will take place at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in Therese’s name may be made to Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Therese was born Nov. 14, 1945, in Germany, to Marcin and Juzefa Ruchniak. In 1950, at the age of 5 she moved to the U.S. with her family. She attended Dowagiac Union High School and graduated in 1964. On May 13, 1967, she married the love of her life, James “Jim” Winters at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church. Therese was very active in all of the church functions and had a strong faith in God. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking but most of all her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Therese is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jim Winters; sons, James “Jim” (Tracy) Winters, Jr., of Medina, Ohio, Tony (Noel) Winters, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Joe (Linnea) Winters, of New Carlisle, Indiana, and Greg Winters, of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Dawson Winters, Jordan Winters, Delaney Winters and Jaiden Winters; brother, Henry (Wiesia), of South Bend, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.