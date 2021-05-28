expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

The Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce and the Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host a golf outing June 10. Pictured is Cassopolis/Vandalia President Billie Hires. (Leader photo/SARAH CULTON)

Cassopolis, Edwardsburg chambers team up for golf outing fundraiser

By Sarah Culton

Published 8:53 am Friday, May 28, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Two southwest Michigan chambers of commerce are combining forces to host an event and raise funds for their respective communities.

The Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host a golf outing June 10 at Four Lakes Country Club, 22786 US-12, Edwardsburg. The event begins with a 9 a.m. check-in and a 10 a.m. shotgun start. A four-person golf scramble costs $100 per person or $400 per team.

Team registration is due June 7. Sponsorship registration, which includes bronze, silver, gold and platinum levels, is also due June 7.

“People are just ready to do something fun,” said Billie Hires, president of the Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce. “We figured why not bring [the golf outing] back?”

Though the Cassopolis/Vandalia chamber hosts an annual golf outing, this year marks the first time the two chambers are partnering for the event.

“Both of our chambers are small, and it made sense to partner together so we wouldn’t be covering the same events,” said Edwardsburg Chamber Administrator Roy Smothermon. “At one time, the Edwardsburg chamber was looking at having a golf outing, and it made no sense for our chamber to do this alone.  The Cass/Vandalia chamber had done this before and knew the process.  It also helps make the event bigger by combining resources. We can hopefully get more sponsorships and teams with the two chambers working together. The cost of the project can also be shared by the two chambers. Since the two chambers are so close together, we can cover a broader area in Cass County.”

“I think combining our resources and our contacts will make for an all-out better turn out,” Hires added.

Funds raised from the event will be split between the chambers. Cassopolis’ share will support its annual community Christmas celebration, while Edwardsburg’s proceeds will support several chamber events. Both Smothermon and Hires said they would be happy with any amount raised.

“Anything is good, anything at all,” Hires said.

After a year of being unable to host events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Smothermon and Hires are excited to welcome business leaders and community members out onto the green next month.

“Help support our area chambers and have fun doing it,” Smothermon said to encourage participation. “With the year we had in 2020 and at the beginning of 2021, it is great to get out and play the game we love and support the Cass/Vandalia and Edwardsburg chambers and their upcoming events and projects. Fun will be had by all.”

For sponsorship information, contact Steve Meyer at (269) 687-8777 or Tracy Mast at (269) 445-0713. Find the team registration form at edwardsburgchamber.org or by contacting the Edwardsburg chamber at (574) 343-3721 or the Cassopolis/Vandalia chamber at (269) 816-5626.

Registration forms can be sent, along with checks, to Cass/Vandalia chamber PO Box 314, Cassopolis MI 49031.

More News

Edwardsburg embarks on mural project

Cassopolis, Edwardsburg chambers team up for golf outing fundraiser

Local physician named Berrien County medical director

Dowagiac resident enjoys return to ‘Jeopardy!’ stage

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg embarks on mural project

Business

Cassopolis, Edwardsburg chambers team up for golf outing fundraiser

Berrien County

Local physician named Berrien County medical director

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident enjoys return to ‘Jeopardy!’ stage

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor unveils new coffee bar, renovations

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles High School graduates Class of 2021

Business

Former Detroit Lions launch cannabis brand, progress on Niles location

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library’s poetry contest winners announced

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Cassopolis

Project Graduation hosts parade for Cassopolis seniors

Cass County

Cass County Historical Commission to resume tours of historic Newton House

Cass County

Alcohol induced fight results in father shooting son

Buchanan

Girl Scout troop donates care packages for foster children

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum hosting plant sale through June 12

News

Lighthouse Autism Center opens in Niles

Buchanan

Pears Mill opens season Saturday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 24-25

Education

EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 886,118, 19,031 deaths

Buchanan

Former Niles chamber president dies at 85

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department announces new superintendent, construction foreman

Dowagiac

Faced with possibility of closure, Dowagiac nonprofit asks for community support

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to host market animal workshop

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 17-24