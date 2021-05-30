Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle on Bakertown Road

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP — A South Bend woman died after being ejected from her vehicle just midnight Sunday, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at Bakertown Road, just south of Chamberlain Road at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. There they fuond a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had left the roadway and crashed into several trees.

Jenni Rebecca Sanderson, 48, of of South Bend, was ejected from the Trailblazer, and found unresponsive on the ground near the vehicle.

First Aid was provided until SMCAS Ambulance arrived on scene. Sanderson was transported by SMCAS Ambulance to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The sheriff’s department said speed, alcohol and lack of seat belt usage were all likely factors in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Buchanan City Police Department, Michigan State Police, SMCAS Ambulance and Bertrand Township Fire Department. This crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.