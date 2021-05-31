expand
June 1, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis celebrates Memorial Day with parade

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:39 am Monday, May 31, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Broadway Street in Cassopolis was lined on each side Monday morning with spectators waiting to see colorful floats drive down the street.

Soon enough, their wish was granted as the village celebrated Memorial Day with a parade to honor those who have lost their lives in service to the U.S.

The parade featured representatives from area law enforcement and fire departments, as well as the Cassopolis VFW, Miss Cassopolis, Cassopolis Public Schools and more. (Leader photos/SARAH CULTON)

