Cassopolis Beach Bash organizers provide parking, volunteer options

CASSOPOLIS — This Friday and Saturday, the village of Cassopolis is unveiling its new beach and pier area in style with the first annual Beach Bash. To prepare for the event, Cassopolis Main Street Committee has posted the parking plan and volunteer opportunities for the upcoming event.

Free public parking spots are going to be setup all throughout the village. The parking areas vary in size, with some areas alongside a street and with some in larger parking lots.

Smaller parking areas

Alongside N. and S. Broadway

Across from Ronald E. Bass Memorial park at N. Disbrow Street

Alongside W. Jefferson Street

Larger parking areas

The old courthouse on N. Rowland Street

The United Presbyterian Church, located on E. State Street

Behind the old village hall on E. State Street

Between old fire department and turtle lodge on N Broadway

Behind Fifth Third Bank on S Disbrow St

There will also be additional parking available at Bud Express, 901 E State St. A free shuttle will also be available from Bud Express to the Beach Bash. The shuttle will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Cassopolis Main Street Committee is also looking for volunteers to help with events at the Beach Bash. For more information, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44afaa2fa4fbc07-cassopolis.