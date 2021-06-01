expand
June 2, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, June 2

By Staff Report

Published 10:17 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

SOCCER

DOWAGIAC 8, BUCHANAN 0

At Buchanan

Halftime score

Dowagiac 3, Buchanan 0

 

Dowagiac Goals

Thalia Lara, Martha Schaller, Khloie Goins, Emma McCrorey, Jessa Davis Allie Conner 3

 

Saves

Dowagiac 6 (Kaylah Contreras)

 

BASEBALL

BRANDYWINE 3, BRIDGMAN 1

At Bridgman

Bridgman        100      000      0 – 1 1 1

Brandywine     000      030      x – 3 7 2

Cam Barrier (W); Jayce Warren (L), Nate Necas (6)

2B: Kendall Chrismon (BW), Jamier Palmer (BW)

Varsity records: Brandywine 23-8, Bridgman 27-4

 

NILES 9, DOWAGIAC 1

At Stevensville

Niles                132      210      0 – 9 11 0

Dowagiac        000      100      0 – 1 3 5

Jude Abbadessa (W), Drew Racht (4), Chase Lotsbaich (6); Henry Weller (L), Mason Maggert (5)

2B: Mason Waggoner (N), Abbadessa (N) 2, Lotsbaich (N), Jadon Hainey (N), Gage Vota (N)

Varsity records: Niles 21-10-1, Dowagiac 8-17-1

 

SOFTBALL

LAKESHORE 10, BUCHANAN 0

At Buchanan

Lakeshore        001      71 – 10 10 0

Buchanan        000      00 – 0 2 1

Gianna kerschbaum (W); Sophia Lozmack (L), Hailee Kara (3)

2B: Kerschbaum (L), Hannah Stankiewicz (L)

HR: Pallas Dominion (L), Kerschbaum (L)

Varsity records: Lakeshore 36-1, Buchanan 30-4

 

NILES 11, PAW PAW 1

At Niles

Paw Paw         001      00 – 1 5 1

Niles                070      4x – 11 12 0

Mya Syson (W); Hannah Mellinger (L)

2B: Bailey Bickel (N), Syson (N), Hannah Northcutt (N)

HR: Syson (N)

Varsity records: Paw Paw 14-18, Niles 23-11

 

CENTREVILLE 10, BRANDYWINE 0

At Niles

Brandywine     000      00 – 0 2 3

Centreville       350      02 – 10 12 3

Faith Edwards (W); Kadence Brumitt (L), Hayley Scott (3)

2B: Edwards (CE)

3B: Edwards (CE), Kamryn Troyer (CE)

Varsity records: Centreville 24-5, Brandywine 8-19

 

DOWAGIAC 15-13, CASSOPOLIS 1-5

At Cassopolis

Dowagiac        660      30 – 15 10 0

Cassopolis       010      00 – 1 4 1

Sierra Carpenter (W); Hailey Hunsberger (L), Kayla Baker (2)

2B: Caleigh Wimberley (D), Mikayla Robinson (CA)

 

Second Game

Dowagiac        202      022      5 – 13 7 1

Cassopolis       000      010      4 – 5 9 5

Sarah Allen (W); Kayla Baker (L)

2B: Caleigh Wimberley (D)

HR: Aubrey Busby (D), Wimberley (D), Caitlyn Steenma (CA), Ella Smith (CA)

Varsity records: Dowagiac 19-11, Cassopolis 8-14

