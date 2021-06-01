Emerson Haines Jr., of Niles

Nov. 23, 1946 — May 26, 2021

Emerson D. “Emmy” Haines, Jr., 74, of Niles, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from an extended illness and has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior.

His life began Nov. 23, 1946, in Williamsville, Michigan, the oldest of three children born to Emerson and Vivian Haines, Sr. He married Lois Jean Lawson Aug. 20, 1967, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Emmy served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. He was combat in Vietnam as a Sergeant and squad leader. Emmy was awarded three Bronze Star medals, the Vietnam Campaign medal, the Air medal, and the National Defense Service medal. After returning from his military service, he worked as a tool and die maker until his retirement in 2010.

Emmy will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by wife of almost 55 years, Lois Haines, of Niles; one daughter, Lisa (Mike) Simpson Sr.; four grandchildren, Michael Simpson, Jr., Montana (Landon) Hill, Dakota Haines, Breanne Haines; five great-grandchildren, Avery Wojys, Bentley Wojys, Maverick Hill, Indy Haines, Dallas Haines; one sister, Patricia Goens of Niles; two nieces, Renee Daniels, Sheri (Rodney) Wilson; and two nephews, Dean (Dawn) Lawson, Damon Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Emerson D. Haines, III; and one sister, Kathy Lawson.

Emmy will be laid to rest beside his parents in a private family ceremony in Community Chapel Cemetery in Calvin Township, Michigan when he will be accorded Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.