Niles Police Log: May 19-26
May 19
12:25 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious vehicle
5:27 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, suspicious situation
8:16 a.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, traffic stop
8:23 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
9:15 a.m. – N. 12th/Sheffield, larceny
12:12 p.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop
12:33 p.m. – 600 block Howard, civil dispute
1:36 p.m. – 700 block Oak, public peace/harassment
1:58 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious situation
3:05 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, threat
4:20 p.m. – 200 block S. Fourth, malicious destruction of property
5:34 p.m. – Ferry/N. 13th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:07 p.m. – 900 block Regent, abandoned vehicle
7:13 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, threat
10:28 p.m. – 1800 block Terminal, suspicious vehicle
10:28 p.m. – 300 block S. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
11:23 p.m. – S. Ninth/Michigan, suspicious vehicle
May 20
1:11 a.m. – 1400 block N. 10th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
10:31 a.m. – 1100 block N. Eighth, malicious destruction of property
11:05 a.m. – N. Ninth/Vine, traffic
11:16 a.m. – 2200 block Progressive, malicious destruction of property
1:09 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, alarm-burglary/others
1:41 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, traffic stop
2:10 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop
2:25 p.m. – Maple/E. Main, traffic stop
2:31 p.m. – Topinabee/Chicago, traffic stop
2:45 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, personal injury accident
3:42 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, larceny
4:44 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
4:45 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
5:05 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
5:26 p.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, traffic stop
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:20 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop
7:53 p.m. – N. 12th/Wayne, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
8:15 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, attempt to locate
9:35 p.m. – S. St. Joseph/Brookfield, traffic stop
10:11 p.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop
10:58 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop
11:14 p.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop
11:47 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, suspicious person
May 21
12:56 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, attempt to locate
1:50 a.m. – Chicago/Topinabee, traffic stop
5:21 a.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop
7:25 a.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, property destruction accident
7:50 a.m. – 700 block Oak, larceny
8:41 a.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop
9:35 a.m. – 900 block, property destruction accident
9:38 a.m. – 800 block N. 17th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
11:08 a.m. – 1700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
12:11 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, traffic stop
12:24 p.m. – 700 block Hickory, indecent exposure
1:34 p.m. – E. Main, larceny
1:50 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
3:20 p.m. – 1600 block Sheridan, malicious destruction of property
3:22 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, larceny
4:02 p.m. – S. 13th/Oak, property destruction accident
4:56 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, traffic
6:13 p.m. – 100 block N. Fourth, alarm-burglary/others
9:11 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, property destruction accident
9:38 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:41 p.m. – N. Fourth/Cedar, traffic stop
10:47 p.m. – S. Fifth/Hickory, traffic stop
May 22
1:28 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious vehicle
3:39 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
5:17 a.m. – 600 block Ferry, assault and battery
7:24 a.m. – 1000 block Tomahawk, suspicious vehicle
10:17 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, traffic stop
10:40 a.m. – 100 block Elm, assault and battery
11:35 a.m. – Matthew/Old U.S. 31, property destruction accident
12:15 p.m. – 1400 block N. Fifth, civil dispute
12:44 p.m. – 900 block Cedar, larceny
5:09 p.m. – Howard/N. Seventh, utility
6:05 p.m. – 1300 block Bond, intoxicated person
6:54 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop
7:54 p.m. – N. 13th/Broadway, traffic stop
8:58 p.m. – S. Seventh, animal
9:53 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, suspicious situation
10:10 p.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, gun shots
10:24 p.m. – 800 block N. 17th, threat
May 23
1:26 a.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop
1:46 a.m. – 400 block Broadway, unwanted person
2:09 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
2:21 a.m. – S. 13th/Oak, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
3:37 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle
8:33 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, civil dispute
10:10 a.m. – 700 block Wayne, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
10:20 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:06 a.m. – N. 11th/Cedar, disturbance
12:18 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, obstruction of justice/warrant
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:06 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, traffic stop
1:36 p.m. – 1600 block Cedar, suspicious situation
2:58 p.m. – Parkway/Elm, property destruction accident
5:02 p.m. – 1200 block N. 13th, obstruction of justice/warrant
5:42 p.m. – 700 block Grant, property destruction accident
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:31 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:45 p.m. – Tomahawk/Plym, suspicious vehicle
10:32 p.m. – River/Phoenix, traffic stop
10:52 p.m. – 600 block Platt, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:17 p.m. – 1500 block Hickory, suspicious situation
11:20 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, larceny
May 24
12:56 a.m. – N. Second, disturbance
1:03 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious situation
5:28 a.m. – 1100 Howard, animal
5:53 a.m. – 1400 block Oak, alarm-burglary/others
6:38 a.m. – 900 block Silverbrook, larceny
9:39 a.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, property destruction accident
9:54 a.m. – 1400 block Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
12:06 p.m. – S. 11th/Superior, property destruction accident
12:18 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:04 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
2:31 p.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop
2:52 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, property destruction accident
3:56 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, VIN inspection
5:55 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
5:59 p.m. – 600 block Platt, threat
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:43 p.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance
6:50 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, peace officer
7:03 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
7:07 p.m. – 200 block Cass, assault and battery
9:09 p.m. – 600 block N. State, suspicious situation
11:13 p.m. – 700 block N. Fourth, missing person
May 25
12:55 a.m. – 500 block Dey, traffic stop
4:25 a.m. – 900 block Lake, larceny
8:01 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person
8:14 a.m. – 1600 block Silverbrook, suspicious vehicle
9:10 a.m. – 800 block Lake, larceny
9:38 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop
9:44 a.m. – N. 13th/Howard, traffic stop
12:12 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
12:49 p.m. – 1000 block Lake, traffic stop
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:34 p.m. – 200 block Cass, public peace/harassment
2:23 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, alarm-burglary/others
2:45 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious situation
2:51 p.m. – 900 block Cherry, disturbance
4:20 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop
4:38 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Brookfield, traffic stop
4:44 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, unwanted person
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:31 p.m. – Broadway/N. 18th, traffic stop
6:33 p.m. – Oak/S. 18th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
7:18 p.m. – E. Main/S. 15th, traffic stop
8:11 p.m. – 1000 block Wayne, fire-structure
8:21 p.m. – N. 12th/Ferry, traffic stop
9:48 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, disturbance
10:13 p.m. – 500 block Union, peace officer
10:49 p.m. – 1600 block Cass, alarm-burglary/others
11:20 p.m. – Howard/N. Second, disturbance
May 26
12:01 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, resist and obstructing police
2:15 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others
2:38 a.m. – 1500 block Lake, larceny
2:53 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others
3:47 a.m. – 800 block Sarka, alarm-burglary/others
5:54 a.m. – 1300 block Sheffield, larceny
7:27 a.m. – 1500 block Sheffield, larceny
7:48 a.m. – 1400 block Clarendon, larceny
8:16 a.m. – N. Sixth/Ferry, abandoned vehicle
10:53 a.m. – 200 block N. Sixth, suspicious situation
11:11 a.m. – N. Front/Wayne, property destruction accident
12:36 p.m. – N. Eighth/Wayne, suspicious situation
1:46 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, beaking and entering
1:53 p.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute
2:35 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
2:37 p.m. – 900 block Sycamore, suspicious person
4:24 p.m. – 200 block S. St. Joseph, larceny
4:54 p.m. – 300 block N. Lincoln, larceny
5:07 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, suspicious person
8:11 p.m. – 100 block N. Fourth, indecent exposure
8:24 p.m. – 1300 block Marion, disturbance
11:42 p.m. – Broadway/N. 17th, traffic stop