June 4, 2021

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

By Submitted

Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

DOWAGIAC — One of Dowagiac’s most beloved festivals is returning this summer.

As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that beginning July 1 all broad epidemic orders will be lifted, indicating there will be no restrictions on gathering, the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is excited to greenlight the chamber’s 2021 Summer in the City Festival.

“Common sense will still come into play,” said Kris Soenen, Chamber president. “High-risk, high-touch activities, such as a children’s bounce house, will not be featured this year. Vendor booths will also be spaced out accordingly. In addition, vendors will be asked to sanitize high-touch surfaces.”

Twenty-nine businesses are underwriting this year’s festival, said Vickie Phillipson, chamber program director, who is overseeing fundraising and scheduling for the community celebration.

“It’s exciting to move forward, as we get back on the path to a new normalcy,” Phillipson said.

Registration continues to be taken for craft, commercial and non-profit booth space, which measures approximately 10-feet on the street.

Phillipson said the festival is an opportunity for businesses and community organizations to take center stage as they network with the community they serve.

Booth space is $30 for a 10-foot booth per day. Applications are available by calling (269) 782-8212 or by e-mail at vphillipson@Dowagiac.org.

The following businesses are underwriting this year’s festival: The Baker’s Rhapsody, Bakeman Barbers, Clark Chapel/Starks Family Funeral Homes, Cottage Gallery, Creative Vinyl Signs, D. MottL Realty Group, Deck the Halls, Dowagiac Elks, Dowagiac Pharmacy, Dowsett Chiropractic Health Center, Edward Jones Office of Kim MacGregor, Jeff Neumann with Farm Bureau Insurance, Janel’s Industries, Jansen Valk Thompson Reahm PC, John & Curt’s Brake & Alignment, Lyon’s Industries, The Marshall Shoppe, Midwest Energy, Oh My Old Made New, Olympia Books, Preferred Printing, Rosy Tomorrows, Sandy & Rachel’s Medical Massage Therapy, Southwestern Michigan College, Who Knew? Consignment, Wightman, Wolverine Mutual Insurance, Wounded Minnow Saloon and Yarn on Front.

