June 4, 2021

James P. Hartman, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

July 7, 1936 — May 28, 2021

James Preston Hartman, aka “Bart,” aka “Elvis”, 84, of Dowagiac, slipped away peacefully May 28, 2021, at home. He died with one foot in his van and one foot out. We didn’t know if he was coming or going, but, ultimately, he passed into eternity without fanfare and apparently without pain. As Elvis sang and as Jim lived his life, he did it “his way.”

His life began July 7, 1936, in a house on Sheldon Street in Dowagiac, the second of four children born to Preston and Vivian Hartman. Jim never strayed far from Dowagiac, leaving this life two blocks from where he was born. His working career included employment at Master Cabinets in Dowagiac, Continental Can and Electro-Voice in Buchanan, bartending at Hook’s Saloon, and retirement from Inverness Castings Group in Dowagiac. Jim enjoyed bowling leagues at Silver Creek Lanes, fishing with good friends and watching sports.

James will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by five children, Gregory (Angela) Hartman, of Goshen, Indiana, James (Heather) Nash, Anthony Nash, Holly Mott, all of Dowagiac, Kristina (Jason) Adcock, of Lowell, Michigan; two step-sons, Jeff (Lisa) Nash, Toby Nash, both of Dowagiac; seven grandchildren; one sister, Linda (Bob) Nelson, of Dowagiac; a host of nieces and nephews; and best friend Jack Przybylski, of Dowagiac.

He was preceded in death by his parents; longtime companion, Ruth Ann “Red” Nash; two daughters, Jamie Lynn, Angel Marie; one granddaughter, Sarah Beth Hartman; two brothers, Ken Hartman and Tom Hartman.

Family and friends will gather Friday, June 4, 2021 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, with Pastor Dave Hackney of New Paris Missionary Church officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

