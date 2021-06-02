PHOTO GALLERY: Pre-district Tuesday

STEVENSVILLE — The Michigan High School Athletic Association state baseball and softball tournaments got under way Tuesday at various sites in southwest Michigan.

Niles defeated Dowagiac 9-1 in the Division 2 pre-district game at Lakeshore High School, while Brandywine rallied to knock off host Bridgman 3-1 in the Division 3 pre-district contest.

In pre-district softball, Niles defeated Paw Paw 11-1 in Division 2, while Centreville eliminated Brandywine 10-0 in Divsion 3.