COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,852 COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number is up from 267 deaths reported Wednesday

Cass County reported 4,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,633 cases and 115 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 889,511 COVID-19 cases and 19,266 related deaths.