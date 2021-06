EDWARDSBURG — Before graduation Sunday, Edwardsburg High School released its list of Top 10 graduating seniors.

Valedictorians are Emily Andrina, Reagan Hartman, Jackson Hoover, Noah Houseworth and Thomas Oppman.

Salutatorian is Elizabeth Nass.

Rounding out the Top 10 are:

Seventh: Drew Bidwell

Eighth: Aimee Lambert

Ninth: Samuel Kaczor

10th: Jenna McGann