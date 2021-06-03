expand
June 4, 2021

Jon Christian Meseraull & Sheri Leigh Meseraull Reitmeister

By Submitted

Published 4:44 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

A memorial service for Jon Christian Meseraull and Sheri Leigh Meseraull Reitmeister will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan.

Both Jon and Sheri grew up in Buchanan. For many years Jon taught swimming at the Niles YMCA to children from surrounding schools, and most recently served on the Notre Dame events team. He still resided in Buchanan at the time of his death. Sheri, like her brother, attended local elementary and secondary schools and colleges. She became an elementary school teacher and was currently serving as a media-library specialist in Georgetown, Ohio. Those wishing to send condolences online or view their full obituary may do so at swemchapel.com.

