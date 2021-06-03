LADD donates to Cass County Medical Care Facility

CASSOPOLIS — A local nonprofit supported a fellow Cass County organization this week.

Tuesday afternoon, Living Alternatives for the Developmentally Disabled, also known as LADD Inc., donated $250 to Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital St., Cassopolis.

“We wanted to help those in need,” said Sue Ann Stewart, office manager at LADD. “It’s a nice community activity.”

Cass County Medical Care Facility is a government-run nursing home that participates in the Medicare and Medicaid programs and provides resident counseling services. LADD is a nonprofit providing several services to those living with disabilities.

“This is a blessing,” said Cass County Medical Care Facility Administrator Christian Lutes. “To be recognized by [LADD] makes me feel incredible.”

Lutes said the funds donated by LADD would be used to support programming in the facility’s activities department.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have focused our resources on more employees, and our activities department has hired 14 more employees over the course of the pandemic,” he said. “These are the folks that reach out and sit with folks, eat with folks, spend time with folks. This donation will help us stretch that a little further.”

Both Stewart and Lutes said Cass County Medical Care Facility and LADD work together often, as the two organizations share patients.

“We work constantly with LADD,” Lutes said. “We share patients. We share knowledge. We share ideals.”

Both said they see the value in community organizations supporting each other.

“We want to work together and support each other as a team,” Stewart said.

“We have the same mission in that we are all civil servants,” Lutes added. “We take that seriously. We all work together because that’s what it takes. It’s a great feeling to support each other, and it’s another way that our small county works.”