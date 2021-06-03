M. Gladys Burris, of Vandalia

Nov. 8, 1928 — June 1, 2021

M. Gladys Burris, 72, of Vandalia, died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Nov. 8, 1928, in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, one of three children born to Albert and Luella Ridley Sr. She married Howard Burris Jr. Feb. 10, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois. After 67 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2017.

Family and friends will gather Friday, June 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Mrs. Burris will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan June 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.