June 4, 2021

100 Women Who Care donates to area organizations

By Submitted

Published 10:40 am Friday, June 4, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Regional charity 100 Women Who Care has recently donated to area organizations.

Over its last three meetings, the organization donated $5,200 to Southwestern Michigan College’s Roadrunner Pantry, $4,700 for United Way of Southwest Michigan, and the organization is still collecting donations for Dowagiac’s Beckwith Theatre.

100 Women Who Care is a group of women that meets quarterly to vote on and give money to a charity. Since its inception in 2013, the organization has donated more than $100,000 to area 501c3s.

The group’s next meeting is 5:30 p.m. July 14 at Lindy’s, 57983 M-62, Cassopolis.

