expand
Ad Spot

June 4, 2021

Board of Commissioners opposes Secretary of State changes

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:20 am Friday, June 4, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Board of Commissioners has taken a stance opposing new changes to Secretary of State operations.

During its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening, the Cass County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution opposing the Michigan Secretary of State’s appointment-only system. Introduced by Commissioner Ryan Laylin, the resolution was approved unanimously by all present commissioners.

“The Cass County Board of Commissioners hereby strongly opposes by appointment only services for the residents not only in Cass County but for the entire state of Michigan,” Laylin said.

In April, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced plans to continue branch offices’ appointment-only model indefinitely. The appointment model took over the previous walk-in model in summer 2020 after branch offices reopened following months of COVID-19 closures.

Though half of all appointments are next-day appointments, which representatives with Benson’s office have said is meant to aid drivers with urgent business, the state has seen appointment backlogs of weeks and months in some areas.

Benson has defended the appointment-only system saying it is better than residents waiting hours in line. This week, she requested $25 million in COVID-19 relief funding to add 500,000 appointment slots between July and September.

Despite Benson’s position, Cass County commissioners said residents want walk-in options and that the appointment-only system negatively impacted elderly residents and those who do not own or cannot use computers.

“These changes have been established without input from constituents, who are directly affected by this sweeping change,” Laylin said, reading from the resolution. “These changes will only continue to frustrate citizens who just would like their license renewed or to be able to sell a vehicle, without having to wait weeks or even months or drive to a different service area to accomplish these simple tasks.”

The resolution will now be forwarded to Benson, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, legislators and the Michigan Association of Counties.

Cass County commissioners are not the only elected officials to take a stand against the appointment-only system. GOP lawmakers have included language in budget bills that would require Benson to allow walk-in Secretary of State visits again. Those bills have yet to go through the legislative process.

Also Thursday:

• Commissioners passed a resolution honoring Mary Geegan Middleton, who has been “building health care muscle” in Cass and Berrien counties for 40 years.

Middleton is the chief executive officer of the Cassopolis Family Clinic Network. Under her leadership, the clinic became a Federally Qualified Health Center in 2005, was awarded a $4.4 million capital improvement grant in 2012, opened a 30,000-square-foot facility in 2014, and opened the Niles Community Health Center in 2019.

“The Cass County Board of Commissioners congratulates and thanks Mary Geegan Middleton for her 40 years of caring for our community and for providing them with medical care, dental care and behavioral care and wishes her continued success in her life as she seeks to further health care here in southwest Michigan,” the resolution reads.

• Commissioners passed a resolution recognizing July as Dark Sky Awareness Month in Cass County.

More News

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving

Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for the support

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving

Business

Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

Berrien County

ATL Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Union partner

Cass County

100 Women Who Care donates to area organizations

Cass County

Board of Commissioners opposes Secretary of State changes

News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

Dowagiac

Outgoing Dowagiac Rotary Club president reflects on term

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department celebrates training graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

Brandywine grad released by WWE

Cass County

LADD donates to Cass County Medical Care Facility

Education

EHS names Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Cass County jury trials to restart

Berrien County

United Way relaunches 21-Day Equity Challenge in honor of Juneteenth

News

Fireworks show set for July 2 in Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac marching band honors fallen alumnus with Memorial Day performance

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals earn maternity care honors

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Farm & Artisan Market kicks off summer season

Brandywine Education

Brandywine student painting places top 30 in nationwide competition

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

News

Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17