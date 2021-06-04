expand
Ad Spot

June 4, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

By Submitted

Published 9:00 am Friday, June 4, 2021

NILES — The NODE, located at Second and Main streets in downtown Niles, was buzzing with excitement Thursday evening.

Local businesses hosted a Third Thursday event downtown, drawing in crowds of people reach to eat drink and dance.

The event featured live music from The Andrew Fisher Quartet, food from Jim’s Smokin Cafe, a tap takeover from Mikkeller Brewing San Diego, and a photo booth from On Base Productions. Also on hand were staff from The Roadie Clinic. (Submitted photos)

More News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

Outgoing Dowagiac Rotary Club president reflects on term

Dowagiac Fire Department celebrates training graduates

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

Dowagiac

Outgoing Dowagiac Rotary Club president reflects on term

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department celebrates training graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

Brandywine grad released by WWE

Cass County

LADD donates to Cass County Medical Care Facility

Education

EHS names Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Cass County jury trials to restart

Berrien County

United Way relaunches 21-Day Equity Challenge in honor of Juneteenth

News

Fireworks show set for July 2 in Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac marching band honors fallen alumnus with Memorial Day performance

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals earn maternity care honors

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Farm & Artisan Market kicks off summer season

Brandywine Education

Brandywine student painting places top 30 in nationwide competition

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

News

Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools join class-action lawsuit against Juul

Buchanan

Buchanan Boy Scout nears finish of Eagle Scout project building community garden

Business

State senator presents Sister Lakes shop with Small Business of the month award

Cassopolis

SMC announces spring 2021 president’s, dean’s lists

News

Arson suspected as fire departments battle blaze at former National Standard building

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine’s Class of 2021 inspires younger students to reach for graduation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 888,581 cases, 19,176 deaths