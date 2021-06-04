PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

NILES — The NODE, located at Second and Main streets in downtown Niles, was buzzing with excitement Thursday evening.

Local businesses hosted a Third Thursday event downtown, drawing in crowds of people reach to eat drink and dance.

The event featured live music from The Andrew Fisher Quartet, food from Jim’s Smokin Cafe, a tap takeover from Mikkeller Brewing San Diego, and a photo booth from On Base Productions. Also on hand were staff from The Roadie Clinic. (Submitted photos)