expand
Ad Spot

June 4, 2021

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

By Debra Haight

Published 2:23 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

In two drug cases, people were sentenced to probation Friday in Cass County Court.

Timothy Alan Patterson, 32, of Beebe Road in Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and two counts of possession of narcotics/cocaine and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Adult Treatment Court, credit for two days served and $2,974 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Aug. 15, 2020, when police were called to a gas station in Edwardsburg where Patterson was found slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running.

Judge Herman noted that Patterson now has five felony convictions along with 11 misdemeanor convictions but has served little time in jail.

“You appear to be the cat with nine lives,” he said. “Maybe you keep offending because you don’t think anything is serious, but today, you’ve reached the end of the line.”

“I’m willing to give you one last bite at the apple, but if you violate, I won’t suspend even one day of your jail sentence,” he added. “You’re a young man. Let’s get things straightened out. Take this program seriously and get your life straightened out.”

Shane Michael Riege, 30, of North Rowland in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for six days served, one year license suspension and $2,088 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Aug. 14, 2020, in Cassopolis. Police stopped him for loud exhaust and found that he had a bench warrant out for him from Berrien County. They also discovered meth and a meth pipe when they searched his car.

“You need to straighten out your life or you’re working your way into prison,” Judge Herman said.

More News

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving

Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for the support

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving

Business

Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

Berrien County

ATL Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Union partner

Cass County

100 Women Who Care donates to area organizations

Cass County

Board of Commissioners opposes Secretary of State changes

News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

Dowagiac

Outgoing Dowagiac Rotary Club president reflects on term

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department celebrates training graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

Brandywine grad released by WWE

Cass County

LADD donates to Cass County Medical Care Facility

Education

EHS names Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Cass County jury trials to restart

Berrien County

United Way relaunches 21-Day Equity Challenge in honor of Juneteenth

News

Fireworks show set for July 2 in Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac marching band honors fallen alumnus with Memorial Day performance

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals earn maternity care honors

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Farm & Artisan Market kicks off summer season

Brandywine Education

Brandywine student painting places top 30 in nationwide competition

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

News

Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17