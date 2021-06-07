Brandywine duo reach Division 3 Final Four

KALAMAZOO — Brandywine freshmen Ellie Knapp and Tressa Hullinger reached the quarterfinals of the Division 4 State Tennis Championships in Kalamazoo Friday.

Knapp and Hullinger defeated Grace Lawrence and Sam McGlade, of Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, 6-7(3), 6-4 and 6-4 in their opening round match before knocking off Bella Neiman and Andrea Gonzalvo, of Clarkston Everest Collegiate, in the second round. 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(1).

In the quarterfinals, Knapp and Hullinger were defeated by No.3-seeded Hannah Nelson and Brooke Tietz. of Grand Rapids West Catholic, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-4.

By reaching the quarterfinals, Knapp and Hullinger earn Division 4 All-State honors.

The pair helped Brandywine finish 13th overall. Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart was the state champion. Traverse City St. Francis was the runner-up, while North Muskegon finished third. Buchanan finished 20th.