Robert Charles Viestenz, of Granger

April 7, 1950 — June 4, 2021

Robert Charles Viestenz, 71, of Granger, Indiana, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Robert was born on April 7, 1950, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Rudolph and Margaret (Schott) Viestenz. He served his country while in the U.S. Air Force as a paratrooper and with air traffic control. On July 18, 1987, he married Patricia Ann Froehlich. Robert was dedicated to his career in the wine industry. He loved golfing and was a league member at Hampshire Country Club; enjoyed spending time at the casino; and was an avid Detroit Lions fan. Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran Golfers Association at vgagolf.com or mailed to 100 Magnolia Road, Ste. 101, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Robert was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Marisa (Travis) Sawyers; sister, Marilyn Carnie; brothers, Ronald (Barbara Egert) and Randall (Thomas Branthaver) Viestenz; in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life service will take place on Thursday, June 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac. Burial will follow at South Wayne Cemetery. Visitation is on Wednesday, June 9, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.