Buchanan, Brandywine lead All-Red Division baseball squad
BUCHANAN — Led by BCS Athletic Conference Red Division Most Valuable Player Matthew Hoover, the Buchanan baseball team had four players named first-team all-division.
Brandywine also had four players on the first team, while Niles added a pair of players.
Besides Hoover, first-team picks for the Bucks were Jack Branch, Macoy West and Cade Preissing.
Receiving honors for the Bobcats were Gabe Gouin, Cam Barrier, Jamier Palmer and Jakob Luczkowski. The Vikings’ first-team picks were Jude Abbadessa and Cade Vota.
Niles also had a trio of players — Jadon Hainey, Drew Racht and Cameron Clanton — earn honorable mention status. Drew Glavin and Deagan Huffman were honorable mention selections for Buchanan.
Hoover was 4-0 in the conference with an ERA of 0.0. He struck out 51 and walked 12. Offensively, he hit .470 with on-base average of .546. He had 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 35 RBI.
Branch was 4-0 with an ERA of .519. He struck out 31 and walked just five. Offensively, Branch hit .485 with an OBA of .579. He had seven doubles, three triples and 37 RBI.
West hit .389 with an OBA of .487. He had 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 45 RBI. Preissing hit .3.47 with an OBA of .474. He had three doubles and 22 RBI.
Barrier hit .261 with a double and five RBI. As a pitcher, he was 2-1 with an ERA of 1.465. He struck out 16.
Gouin hit .280 with an on-base percentage of .400. He had a pair of doubles. Palmer hit .381 with an OBA of .483. He had two doubles and three triples while driving in six runs.
Luczkowski hit .450 with an OBA of .593.
Abbadessa was 7-1 on the mound for the Vikings with an ERA of 1.313. He struck out 10 and walked just eight. At the plate, he hit .438 with an OBA of .516. He had 11 doubles, a home run and 17 RBI.
Vota hit .408 with an OBA of .515. He had 11 doubles and 23 RBI.
BCS All-Red Division Baseball
First Team
• Matthew Hoover, Buchanan
Jack Branch, Buchanan
Macoy West, Buchanan
Caide Preissing, Buchanan
Jude Abbadessa, Niles
Cade Vota, Niles
Gabe Gouin, Brandywine
Cam Barrier, Brandywine
Jamier Palmer, Brandywine
Jakob Luczkowski, Brandywine
Tyler Ewalt, Berrien Springs
• Most Valuable Player
Honorable Mention
Drew Glavin, Buchanan
Deagan Huffman, Buchanan
Jadon Hainey, Niles
Drew Racht, Niles
Cameron Clanton, Niles
Junyoung Chung, Berrien Springs
Zeb Bodtke, Berrien Springs
Anders Johnston, South Haven
Aaron Boyer, South Haven