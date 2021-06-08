Bucks dominate BCS All-Red Division softball team

BUCHANAN — Red Division champion Buchanan dominated the All-BCS Athletic Conference softball squad.

The Bucks, who will face Watervliet in Saturday’s Division 3 Regional semifinals at Centreville, had four players named first-team, including Sophia Lozmack, who was selected as the Most Valuable Player.

Also named first-team for Buchanan were Hannah Herman, Alea Fisher and Hailee Kara.

Niles had a trio of players earn first-team honors. They were Alexis Rauch, Taylor Young and Mia Syson.

The Bucks’ Brooke Atkinson, the Vikings’ Ashlynn Wilken, along with Brandywine’s Kadence Brumitt and Julia Babcock, were honorable mention selections.

Lozmack, a senior, hit .462 for the Bucks against BCS opponents with an on-base percentage of .563. She had four doubles, a triple and a home run. Herman, a freshman, hit .567 with an on-base percentage of .618. She had a double, two triples and three home runs against conference teams.

Fisher, a junior, hit .464 with an OBA of .500. Fisher had a pair of doubles. Kara, a freshman, hit .455 with an OBA of .625. She had a double, a triple and a home run in league games. Atkinson hit .364 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Rauch hit .465 for the Vikings with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 66 RBIs during the regular season. Young hit .544 with five doubles, four triples, two home runs and 32 RBI.

Syson, as a pitcher, was 20-5 with an ERA of 3.40. She struck out 201 hitters. Offensively, Syson hit .494 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 RBI.

Wilken hit .316 with six doubles, a triple and 22 RBI.

Brumitt hit .508 with an OBA of .659. She had 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 RBI.

Babcock hit .456 with an on-base percentage of .557. She had a double, a triple and a home run to go along with 18 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

BCS All-Red Division Softball

First Team

• Sophia Lozmack, Buchanan

Hannah Herman, Buchanan

Alea Fisher, Buchanan

Hailee Kara, Buchanan

Olivia Elliott, Berrien Springs

Maggie Coulston, Berrien Springs

Alexis Rauch, Niles

Taylor Young, Niles

Mya Syson, Niles

Jordyn Holland, South Haven

Kamryn Holland, South Haven

• Most Valuable Player

Honorable mention

Brooke Atkinson, Buchanan

Olivia Teichman, Berrien Springs

Alayna Wells, Berrien Springs

Ashlynn Wilken, Niles

Erin Scheider, South Haven

Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine

Julia Babcock, Brandywine