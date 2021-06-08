expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Edwardsburg Giving Tree to celebrate second year

By Submitted

Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

EDWARDSBURG – The Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church will continue its mission to help local families in need by continuing its “Giving Tree.”

This month, the project will celebrate its second anniversary. The church has given out free clothing to families in need since Father’s Day 2019. To date, more than 500 pieces of clothing have been displayed on the Giving Tree in the alleyway behind the church.

Shawna Mondich introduced the idea of the tree to help those in the community. Her sister, Lisa Fisher, meets with her each week to put clothes in plastic dress bags to hang on the tree. Clothing is hung throughout the year, even during the winter months.

To operate the program, Mondich announces what is needed, and members of the church answer the call and help the best they can. In the past, she has asked for coats, gloves, mittens, hats and boots during the winter months, and members of the church responded by bringing in gently used items for the tree.

Last year on Memorial Day, Mondich loaded up tables during Memorial Day. In one day, more than 300 items were taken by community members.

“This helps families that work with a budget to provide themselves and their families with clothes,” said church member Tanda Stiffler. “The Giving Tree has been a great outreach program that our church is proud to offer.”

The Giving Tree is available for anyone to come anytime at their leisure to see what is offered to them freely from the church, 68961 Lake St., Edwardsburg.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

Michigan’s ‘Three Free’ weekend taking place Saturday, Sunday

Lorraine Van De Putte, of Niles

Jayne Verna McQuaid, of Marquette

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree to celebrate second year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native comes third on “Jeopardy!”

Brandywine Education

PAW launches inaugural internship program

News

Niles Township considering millage to support additional police officers

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School to get new entrance

Dowagiac

Ascension Michigan names new chief clinical officer

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation to host raffle fundraiser

Cass County

Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 890,764 cases, 19,376 deaths

News

Fourth annual Bacon Party hosted at Arthur Dodd Park

News

Niles Police Log: May 27-June 1

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates inaugural Beach Bash

Berrien County

Jackson resident pleads guilty to obstructing police following Berrien County incident

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to 25 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cassopolis

PHOTO GALLERY: Cassopolis celebrates Class of 2021

Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg celebrates Class of 2021

Cass County

Vandalia man injured in Calvin Township crash

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: ESC Farmers Market draws crowds

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac community celebrates Class of 2021

Brandywine Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Brandywine Class of 2021 celebrates making it through pandemic challenges

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving