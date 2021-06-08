expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident

By Submitted

Published 8:46 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

MASON TOWNSHIP — Two Elkhart women were involved in a Monday afternoon crash in Mason Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash at Old M-205 near Autumn Drive in Mason Township.

Investigation shows that Dawn Renee Tyrakowski, 64, of Elkhart, was on Old M-205 turning right on Autumn Drive when she was hit from behind by Margie Darlene Berman, 59, of Elkhart. Berman proceeded on Old M 205 striking a telephone pole with heavy front-end damage.

Berman was transported to South Bend Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. Seatbelts were used by both drivers, and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

The crash remains under investigation currently.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Porter Fire and Edwardsburg Ambulance.

More News

Ascension Michigan names new chief clinical officer

Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation to host raffle fundraiser

Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident

Eddies win first softball district crown in four years

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Ascension Michigan names new chief clinical officer

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation to host raffle fundraiser

Cass County

Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 890,764 cases, 19,376 deaths

News

Fourth annual Bacon Party hosted at Arthur Dodd Park

News

Niles Police Log: May 27-June 1

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates inaugural Beach Bash

Berrien County

Jackson resident pleads guilty to obstructing police following Berrien County incident

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to 25 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cassopolis

PHOTO GALLERY: Cassopolis celebrates Class of 2021

Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg celebrates Class of 2021

Cass County

Vandalia man injured in Calvin Township crash

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: ESC Farmers Market draws crowds

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac community celebrates Class of 2021

Brandywine Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Brandywine Class of 2021 celebrates making it through pandemic challenges

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving

Business

Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

Berrien County

ATL Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Union partner

Cass County

100 Women Who Care donates to area organizations

Cass County

Board of Commissioners opposes Secretary of State changes

News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday