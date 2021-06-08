expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Michigan’s ‘Three Free’ weekend taking place Saturday, Sunday

By Submitted

Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

LANSING — The Department of Natural Resources has three big reasons for residents to get outdoors this Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13.

Michigan’s “Three Free” weekend – two full days when residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks — is back and all free of charge.

“Michigan is home to some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”

These two days include:

  • Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and nonresidents can enjoy two days of free fishing without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
  • Free ORV Weekend. Michigan residents and nonresidents legally can ride 3,800 miles of designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.
  • Free Recreation Passport. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and 1,300 state-managed boating access sites. Visit Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport to learn more about all the Passport provides.

Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends take place twice a year on back-to-back days.

For the best outdoor experiences, the DNR urges everyone to put safety first when they are enjoying Michigan’s woods, water and trails.

Helpful safety tips — for ORV, boating, beach, fire and other topics — are available at Michigan.gov/DNREducation in the Safety Information section. The DNR also encourages anglers to review fishing safety tips and other helpful information at Michigan.gov/HowToFish.

Additionally, the DNR encourages people to recreate responsibly. Before heading out on the trails or water, residents can visit the Do Your Part website to learn more about how they can stay safe and protect the health and beauty of Michigan’s outdoors.

 

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

Michigan’s ‘Three Free’ weekend taking place Saturday, Sunday

Lorraine Van De Putte, of Niles

Jayne Verna McQuaid, of Marquette

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree to celebrate second year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native comes third on “Jeopardy!”

Brandywine Education

PAW launches inaugural internship program

News

Niles Township considering millage to support additional police officers

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School to get new entrance

Dowagiac

Ascension Michigan names new chief clinical officer

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation to host raffle fundraiser

Cass County

Elkhart woman injured in Mason Township accident

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 890,764 cases, 19,376 deaths

News

Fourth annual Bacon Party hosted at Arthur Dodd Park

News

Niles Police Log: May 27-June 1

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates inaugural Beach Bash

Berrien County

Jackson resident pleads guilty to obstructing police following Berrien County incident

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to 25 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cassopolis

PHOTO GALLERY: Cassopolis celebrates Class of 2021

Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg celebrates Class of 2021

Cass County

Vandalia man injured in Calvin Township crash

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: ESC Farmers Market draws crowds

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac community celebrates Class of 2021

Brandywine Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Brandywine Class of 2021 celebrates making it through pandemic challenges

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving