expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

Daniel Lee Dries, of Diamond Lake

By Submitted

Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

May 23, 1939 — May 31, 2021

Daniel Lee Dries, DDS, 82, of Diamond Lake in Cassopolis and Miromar Lakes, Florida, died Monday, May 31, 2021, in the comfort of his wife’s presence.

His life began May 23, 1939, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the older of two children born to Henry Frank and Eloise Marian Dries. Shortly after he was born, his family moved to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He married Mary Jo Goraczewski on Aug. 29, 1964 in South Bend, Indiana.

After graduating from Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Daniel graduated from Marquette University followed by Marquette School of Dentistry. He then spent two years as a captain and dentist in the Air Force in Laredo, Texas, before returning to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin practicing dentistry for forty-seven years. After retirement, Daniel and Mary Jo enjoyed spending their summers at Diamond Lake and their winters in Miromar Lakes.

Daniel enjoyed fishing, both in summer and in winter. His prized possession, his Campion graduation ring, was inscribed with the Ignatian motto: “Ad Majoren Dei Gloriam” (To the Greater Glory of God) which became his motto for living. He followed the Marquette Warriors highlighted by traveling with their 1977 NCAA men’s basketball championship squad and Coach Al McGuire.

Daniel is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Mary Jo Dries, of Diamond Lake; two sons, Daniel L. (Erin) Dries, MD, of Tampa, Florida, David L. Dries, of Lakewood, Colorado; two grandchildren, Liam Dries and Rory Dries; and one sister, Kathleen Dries, of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will celebrate a Memorial Mass in both Cassopolis and Florida, at dates and times to be announced.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Daniel be made to Saint Ann Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, or the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

More News

Division 2 Academic All-District Team named

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward

Buchanan

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Education

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward

News

Bell Road under construction Friday, Saturday

Buchanan

LMC students earn spots on spring president’s, dean’s lists

Business

Clayton Mason named CFO of Four Winds Casinos

Dowagiac

Saint Francis Outreach’s Food Backpack Program concludes fifth year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 4-8

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to host second annual Juneteenth event

Cass County

In first trial in 15 months, Cass County jury finds man guilty on firearms charges

News

Niles resident hopes Monday morning robbery keeps others alert to surroundings

Cassopolis

Cassopolis graduates offer free haircuts to middle school students

Education

Edwardsburg Lions Club presents Herbert L. Stiffler Award to three graduates

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship winners announced

News

Veggie Van to offer free healthy foods, nutrition information in Niles

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes pastor to retire after 30 years

News

Juneteenth festival to be hosted in Niles

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 31-June 7

Berrien County

Niles Salvation Army lieutenants get marching orders

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree to celebrate second year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native comes third on “Jeopardy!”

Brandywine Education

PAW launches inaugural internship program

News

Niles Township considering millage to support additional police officers