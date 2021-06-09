Gladys Burris

Nov. 8 1928 — June 1, 2021

Gladys M. (nee Connell) Burris, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Her life began Nov. 8, 1928, the beloved daughter of the late Albert, Sr. and Luella Connell. Gladys was the adored wife of Howard Burris, Jr. and loving mother of their children Jane Ellen, Cheryl Denise and Michael Anthony. Howard preceded her in death June 20, 2017.

Gladys graduated from Champaign Senior High School where she sang in the glee club for three years. She attended the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where she worked as a secretary for the School of Labor and Industrial Relations.

After marriage to Howard, on Feb. 10, 1950, the couple moved to Chicago to raise their children. Gladys was employed as a secretary for the Chicago Transportation Authority. She was also employed in the Michael Reese Hospital clerical office.

Gladys and Howard moved to Vandalia where family and friends would come to visit and enjoy rides on their boat HOWGLAD. At that time, Gladys worked for the Circuit Court of Vandalia as an administrative assistant, until her retirement. She and Howard were active members of their church.

Gladys will be greatly missed by many relatives and friends. She is survived by her three children, Jane Ellen Cartwright, Cheryl Denise Youngblood, and Michael Anthony (Myra) Burris; seven grandchildren, Jessica A. Cartwright, Julian (Angie) Bailey, Sr., Katherine (Michael) Marquez, Albert Viloria, Muriel (Cameron) Barton, Michael (Kiara) Burris and Maryah Burris; six great granddaughters, Asia Bailey, Dionna Marie Fuentes, Jordyn, Angel and Journi Bailey, and Malia Burris; six great grandsons, Cameron Barton, Jr., Jaden, Joseph, Josiah, and Anthoni Michael Avila, and Julian Bailey, Jr.; one sister, Mary Jane Braden; a niece, Brenda (Vit) Smith; two nephews, Zedrick Thomas (Diane) Braden, and Stanton Connell Braden; four great nephews, Daniel Braden, Alec Braden, Miles Braden, and Rodney Jackson; and one great niece, Randi (Shawn) Daniels; and two great great nephews, Brandon Johnson and Covonte’ Johnson; and cousins, Sevena (Ernie) Davis, Jane West, Phyllis (Jack) Middleton, Jesse (Val) Wilson, Diante Johnson, and Mariah (Butch) Carey, and J. D. Ridley.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, of 67 years, Howard Burris; and two brothers, Albert Connell, Jr. and Charles Alex Connell.

Family and friends will gather Friday, June 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St. in Cassopolis.

Mrs. Burris will be laid to rest with her husband in at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Michigan.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Towne Centre of Merrillville, Indiana, for their care and compassion toward Gladys.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please leave a message or share a memory online; wagnercares.com.