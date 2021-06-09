expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship winners announced

By Submitted

Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A regional credit union recently awarded more than $20,000 to area high school graduates.

Honor Credit Union officials said they are proud to support local, outstanding high school seniors with the annual Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship. Twenty-three students throughout Michigan received $1,000 to be used towards furthering their education.  Reinforcing Honor Credit Union’s dedication to supporting the local community, emphasizing extracurricular activities and what that means for applicants was included in the scholarship essay.

The following students received HCU scholarships:

  • Jenna Andersen – Berrien Springs High School
  • Jacklyn Alsbro – Berrien Springs High School
  • Kady Roberts – Buchanan High School
  • Morgan Granzow – Bridgman High School
  • Kimberly Spaulding – Coloma High School
  • Ethan Makowski – Decatur High School
  • Erica Nash – Dowagiac Union High School
  • Sarah Stovern – Dowagiac Union High School
  • Keira Canfield – Homeschool
  • Emma Nowak– Hackett Catholic Prep
  • Mackenzie Malette – Gwinn High School
  • Josephine Valima – Super Central High School
  • Kaitlyn Stemm – Lakeshore High School
  • Katelyn Lammi – Negaunee High School
  • Sydney Skarbek – Niles High School
  • Alexandra Goodwin – Otsego High School
  • Charlee Bowers – Paw Paw High School
  • Jayley Streeter – Plainwell High School
  • Kelsey Mainstone – Quincy High School
  • Courtney Koch – St. Joseph High School
  • Jessica Ford – South Haven High School
  • Rachel Bowers – Union City High School
  • Grace Weckwerth – Watervliet Senior High School

More News

Division 2 Academic All-District Team named

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward

Buchanan

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Education

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward

News

Bell Road under construction Friday, Saturday

Buchanan

LMC students earn spots on spring president’s, dean’s lists

Business

Clayton Mason named CFO of Four Winds Casinos

Dowagiac

Saint Francis Outreach’s Food Backpack Program concludes fifth year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 4-8

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to host second annual Juneteenth event

Cass County

In first trial in 15 months, Cass County jury finds man guilty on firearms charges

News

Niles resident hopes Monday morning robbery keeps others alert to surroundings

Cassopolis

Cassopolis graduates offer free haircuts to middle school students

Education

Edwardsburg Lions Club presents Herbert L. Stiffler Award to three graduates

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship winners announced

News

Veggie Van to offer free healthy foods, nutrition information in Niles

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes pastor to retire after 30 years

News

Juneteenth festival to be hosted in Niles

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 31-June 7

Berrien County

Niles Salvation Army lieutenants get marching orders

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree to celebrate second year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native comes third on “Jeopardy!”

Brandywine Education

PAW launches inaugural internship program

News

Niles Township considering millage to support additional police officers