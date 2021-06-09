PHOTO GALLERY: Bucks advance to regional finals

BRIDGMAN — No. 1-ranked Buchanan made short work of Lawton in the Division 3 Regional semifinals at Bridgman High School Wednesday.

The Bucks scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the Blue Devils 11-1 in five innings.

The win advances Buchanan to the regional finals at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids Saturday. The Bucks (32-2) will face North Muskegon at 1 p.m. North Muskegon defeated Ravenna 13-8 in the regional semifinals Saturday.