June 10, 2021

Registration for Niles Rocket Football begins online Friday. (Leader file photo)

Rocket Football registration opens Friday

By Staff Report

Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

NILES — Registration for Niles Rocket Football will begin online Friday and run through July 16.

Rocket football is open to children ages 8 through 12. A 7-year-old child may play if approved by the league.

Cost is $150 per player. There is a $10 discount for each player after the first for families registering multiple children.

To register, go to nilesrocketfootball.com. More information is available on the Niles Rocket Football Facebook fan page or at nilesrocketfootball.com.

A birth certificate is required for registration.

