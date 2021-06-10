LMC students earn spots on spring president’s, dean’s lists
BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has announced the names of 680 students recognized for academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester.
There were 104 students named to the president’s list, achieving a 4.0 GPA at full-time status. The dean’s list, meanwhile, includes 108 full-time students and 468 part-time students who achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Students named to the president’s list from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:
- Buchanan: Emily Kotesky; Jory Kruck; Stuart Lundberg; Sydney Payne
- Dowagiac: Matthew Nelson
- Niles: Megan Adkerson; Daniel Bates; Grace Burge; Jacob Gondeck; Sydni Huff; Jessica Layman; Janenne Mercer; Joshua Newport; Mark Pacheco; Linda Zheng
Students named to the dean’s list from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:
- Buchanan: Madison Bailey; Natalie Cray; Stone Fox; Megan Klein
- Dowagiac: Amiyah Smith
- Niles: Robert Hand; Abigail Hays; Sophia Hover; Jennifer Kohler; Gabriel Newport; Madison Newport; Josiah Nichols; Tannah Nieman; Allison Scott; Josette Suarez; Emelyn Tucker; Tamlin le Roux