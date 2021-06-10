expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

LMC students earn spots on spring president’s, dean’s lists

By Submitted

Published 1:34 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has announced the names of 680 students recognized for academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester.

There were 104 students named to the president’s list, achieving a 4.0 GPA at full-time status. The dean’s list, meanwhile, includes 108 full-time students and 468 part-time students who achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Students named to the president’s list from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:

  • Buchanan: Emily Kotesky; Jory Kruck; Stuart Lundberg; Sydney Payne
  • Dowagiac: Matthew Nelson
  • Niles: Megan Adkerson; Daniel Bates; Grace Burge; Jacob Gondeck; Sydni Huff; Jessica Layman; Janenne Mercer; Joshua Newport; Mark Pacheco; Linda Zheng

Students named to the dean’s list from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:

  • Buchanan: Madison Bailey; Natalie Cray; Stone Fox; Megan Klein
  • Dowagiac: Amiyah Smith
  • Niles: Robert Hand; Abigail Hays; Sophia Hover; Jennifer Kohler; Gabriel Newport; Madison Newport; Josiah Nichols; Tannah Nieman; Allison Scott; Josette Suarez; Emelyn Tucker; Tamlin le Roux

More News

Division 2 Academic All-District Team named

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward

Buchanan

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Education

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward

News

Bell Road under construction Friday, Saturday

Buchanan

LMC students earn spots on spring president’s, dean’s lists

Business

Clayton Mason named CFO of Four Winds Casinos

Dowagiac

Saint Francis Outreach’s Food Backpack Program concludes fifth year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 4-8

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to host second annual Juneteenth event

Cass County

In first trial in 15 months, Cass County jury finds man guilty on firearms charges

News

Niles resident hopes Monday morning robbery keeps others alert to surroundings

Cassopolis

Cassopolis graduates offer free haircuts to middle school students

Education

Edwardsburg Lions Club presents Herbert L. Stiffler Award to three graduates

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship winners announced

News

Veggie Van to offer free healthy foods, nutrition information in Niles

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes pastor to retire after 30 years

News

Juneteenth festival to be hosted in Niles

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 31-June 7

Berrien County

Niles Salvation Army lieutenants get marching orders

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree to celebrate second year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native comes third on “Jeopardy!”

Brandywine Education

PAW launches inaugural internship program

News

Niles Township considering millage to support additional police officers