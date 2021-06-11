Christopher Deming, of Greenfield

May 10, 1991 — Dec. 3, 2019

Christopher “Topher” Adam Deming, 28, of Greenfield, Indiana, died Dec. 3, 2019.

He was born May 10, 1991. in Niles. Topher beat addiction only to be taken by cancer. He loved fishing, disc golfing, playing cards, hanging out with friends and family.

Topher will be deeply missed and forever cherished. He is survived by his mother, Kristina (Stephen Bucci) Deming, of Greenfield; two sisters, Lynne (Scott) Hanson, Leigh Anne (Justin) Ault, both of Indiana; one aunt Kolleen Barsi, of Florida; two uncles, Kirk (Mia) Deming, of Florida, Kevin Deming, of Indiana; two nieces, Alexis Holley, Madi Holley; three nephews, Jackson Hanson, Ben Ault, and Max Ault; and cousins, Stephanie Moore, Travis Moore, Trinity Moore, Brandon Benson, Nicole Benson, Roman Deming and Dylan Deming. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Paul Michael “John Boy” Deming; maternal grandparents, Wes and Barbara Deming; uncle Kim “Mik” Deming.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 5 until 6 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan for a time of telling stories and sharing memories.

“Christopher, you are forever my sonshine,” – Mom

