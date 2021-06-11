expand
June 11, 2021

Drugs found in Ontwa Township residence

By Staff Report

Published 2:19 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — Two individuals were detained Friday after detectives found methamphetamines in an Ontwa Township home.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Friday, CCDET detectives conducted a search warrant in the 68000 block of M-62 in Ontwa Township.

Detectives detained two individuals located at the address and began to search the premises. Detectives located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia.  A 44-year-old male was arrested for an active warrant. Detectives are submitting charges to the Cass County prosecutor for a warrant to be issued on a later date for a 38-year-old female.

The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Agencies assisting with the search warrant were Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.

