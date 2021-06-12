PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan softball, baseball win regional titles

CENTREVILLE — The Buchanan softball and baseball teams brought home Division 3 Regional championships Saturday.

The Bucks’ softball team defeated Schoolcraft 2-1 in nine innings to win their title. Buchanan advanced to the finals with a 5-2 win over Watervliet.

Buchanan will play in the quarterfinals at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

In Grand Rapids, the Bucks defeated North Muskegon 9-0 to win the regional championship before beating Pewamo-Westphalia 10-3 in the quarterfinals to earn a trip to East Lansing for the Division 3 semifinals at Michigan State University Friday.