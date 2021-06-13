expand
June 14, 2021

Bucks’ Gartland, Valentine finish 62nd and 69th at state golf finals

By Staff Report

Published 6:14 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

ALLENDALE — Seniors John Gartland and Ethan Valentine finished 62nd and 69nd at the Division 3 Boys Golf Finals at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University over the weekend.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central won the state championship with a team score of 623, while Big Rapids was second and Hanover Horton third after both shot 640. The fifth-man tiebreaker decided the runner-up position.

Rounding out the top five were Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (649) and Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (649).

P.J. Maybank, of Cheboygan, was the medalist as he finished with a 135, which was 11 strokes better than runner-up Anthony Naso, of Grosse Ile, who shot 145.

Gartland shot 90 during his opening round and then finished with an 86 on the second day for a total of 176. Valentine shot an 86 on the first game and 93 on day to for a total of 179.

