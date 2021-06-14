expand
Ad Spot

June 15, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,469 cases, 19,548 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 3:20 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,898 COVID-19 cases and 270 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,790 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,660 cases and 117 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 892,469 COVID-19 cases and 19,548 related deaths. As of Friday, 60 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,469 cases, 19,548 deaths

Bertie Ciszewski, of Niles

David DeLor Shufelt, of Niles

Harold Lee Ponsler, of Vandalia

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,469 cases, 19,548 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees adopts 2021-22 budgets

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for robbery of Niles business

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Elks celebrate Flag Day

Edwardsburg

Motorcyclist injured in Edwardsburg crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Summer Concert Series kicks off with Bob Seger tribute band

News

Niles Police Log: June 2-9

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan High School graduates Class of 2021

News

Hit-and-run injures Niles woman

News

Niles natives collaborate on song

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac visit Dowagiac Rotary

Cass County

Two sentenced on meth charges in Cass County Court

Edwardsburg

Drugs found in Ontwa Township residence

Dowagiac

Annual Sister Lakes wakeboard tournament to return in August

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail time for stealing vehicle in Dowagiac

Berrien County

Illinois man dead, Benton Harbor teen arrested after two vehicle Oronoko Township crash Monday

Dowagiac

Long-lost friends, Navy veterans reunite after 58 years

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces Tracy Sanders as VP of operations

Dowagiac

Dowagiac students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

Edwardsburg

Local dispensaries donate to Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department

News

Brandywine grads aim to achieve dreams in the film industry

Buchanan

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Education

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward