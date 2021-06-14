Motorcyclist injured in Edwardsburg crash

EDWARDSBURG — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after colliding with a turning vehicle in the village of Edwardsburg.

At approximately 5:45 A.M. Monday, officers with the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of Elkhart Road and May Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find that the driver of a motorcycle, David Whalen, 42, of Edwardsburg, was injured and lying in the roadway. MedFlight out of South Bend was contacted to come to the scene, and Whalen was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle was arrested on scene for no insurance, no operator’s license, and reckless driving – causing serious impairment of bodily function. The at-fault driver’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Initial investigation indicated that Whalen was southbound on Elkhart Road when the at-fault driver failed to see Whalen and attempted to turn westbound onto May Street. Whalen, riding the motorcycle, struck the passenger side front of the turning vehicle. Whalen was not wearing a helmet.

The Cass County Accident Team was contacted and assisted with initial accident investigation.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, MedFlight, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is urged by police to contact the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department at (269) 663-8444.