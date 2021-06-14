PHOTO STORY: Niles Summer Concert Series kicks off with Bob Seger tribute band

NILES — This weekend, Niles residents got their groove on as a summer tradition returned to Riverfront Park.

Bob Seger Tribute Band Katmandu took to the Riverfront Amphitheater Saturday evening to kick off the Niles Summer Concert Series. The event was sponsored by Teachers Credit Union.

Revived in 2018, the summer concert series is hosted by area nonprofit Niles Music and More. The series works to provide local entertainment and raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits.

Future concerts to be hosted this summer at Riverfront Park include: