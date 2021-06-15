Ice cream shop opens on M-62 in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG — A new Edwardsburg business is serving up the latest scoop.

Cousins Melanie Brennan, of Mishawaka, and Beth Medina, of South Bend, opened ice cream shop Sensational Scoops Saturday at 69045 M-62, Edwardsburg. To celebrate, the Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new business to the area.

“We are really excited to be here,” Brennan said. “We want to be something different and cater to the Edwardsburg area.”

The new ice cream shop sells 24 flavors of Hershey-brand ice cream, along with treats like milkshakes and smoothies.

“Beth is definitely the more creative one with the menu items,” Brennan said with a laugh. “I’m more the business person.”

Though both Brennan and Medina are Indiana residents, Brennan has been a realtor in the Edwardsburg area for more than a decade, while Medina services Michiana clients as a hairstylist. The pair have been discussing opening an ice cream shop on and off for several years.

Seeing a need for business growth in Edwardsburg, the cousins decided to build their business there.

“Being in the area and knowing Edwardsburg needs to grow, we said, ‘hey, we need an ice cream shop,'” Brennan said. “When I saw that our space became vacant, I thought, ‘this would be perfect.’… It’s a great location, and now people don’t have to drive into Granger to get ice cream. I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Since opening Saturday, Brennan said Sensational Scoops has been busy, already having repeat customers in its first weekend.

“it’s great to see the happiness on people’s faces,” she said. “It’s more important than how much money you are making or how much you are selling. Obviously, a business needs to make money, but I’m just glad that we are here for the community in a way that is simple and convenient.”

Going forward, Brennan said she hopes Sensational Scoops becomes a welcome addition to the Edwardsburg business community.

“I just want to be successful for the area,” she said. “I just want to keep this open and running for people to go to. I know running a family business is hard, especially now, but I’m just taking things one day at a time.”

Currently, Sensational Scoops is open year-round from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. However, as the business grows and learns the community’s needs, Brennan said business hours are subject to change.