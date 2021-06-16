expand
June 17, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,830 cases, 19,578 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,908 COVID-19 cases and 271 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,794 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,668 cases and 117 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 892,830 COVID-19 cases and 19,578 related deaths. As of Friday, 60 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

