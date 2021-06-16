David Walter, of Berrien Springs

Jan. 14, 1963 — June 9, 2021

David “Dave” Walter, 58, of Berrien Springs, passed away on Wed., June 9, 2021, peacefully at the home he built for his family.

A celebration of life memorial service has already taken place. Memorial donations in Dave’s name can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Berrien Springs, 9123 George Ave., Berrien Springs, 49103 or Berrien County Cancer Services, bccancerservice.org. Those wishing to leave online condolences may do so at heritage-chapel.com.

Dave was born on Jan. 14, 1963, in Niles, to William and Glenda (Johnson) Walter. A native to southwest Michigan, Dave grew up in Buchanan and spent the remainder of his time with his family in Berrien Springs. He met the love of his life, Rebecca “Becky” Knuth, and the two married on Christmas Eve, Decd. 24, 1988, enjoying 32 years of love and friendship. Dave and Becky had two children, David “DJ” and Elizabeth “Elissa” whom they loved seeing grow into adulthood. Personally, Dave was an avid fan of all things hunting and fishing. He spent some of his fondest memories hunting with DJ and loved ones all over the country. Dave and Elissa would cheer together in support of University of Michigan sports. He cherished time with family while sharing a glass of bourbon, beer, or Domaine Berrien Cellars wine. Surrounded by many friends, Dave also spent his free time fishing with his Team Vino partner, Wally Maurer, as well as watching Nascar and playing Euchre with friends.

Professionally, Dave ran his own successful business, Superior Construction, and it became his passion. He also plowed snow throughout the Greater Berrien area.

Dave is survived by his mother and father, William and Glenda Walter; wife, Rebecca Walter; children, David (Madison) Walter and Elissa (Lawrence) Jajou; siblings, Debra (Jerry) Bella and Daniel (Tracy) Walter; in-laws, Bill (Sue) Knuth, Deborah (Kevin) Craig, and Rhonda (Mark) Easley; and many nieces and nephews.