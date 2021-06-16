expand
June 17, 2021

Sherry Bower, of Eau Claire

By Submitted

Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Sept. 15, 1943 — June 13, 2021

Sherry L. Bower, 77, of Eau Claire, passed away, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph. Arrangements are entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to sign Sherry’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkchapel.com.

Sherry was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Watervliet to Richard and Dorothy (Pagin) Anthony. She attended and graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1961. On July 26, 1969, she married the love of her life, James “Jim” Bower. Sherry worked for the State of Michigan as a case worker for over 30 years before her retirement. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time at home with family and scrapbooking. Sherry’s biggest joy in life was her grandchildren who she loved spending time with. She will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.

Sherry is survived by loving husband, Jim Bower; children, Barry Bower, Rich Bower and Stacy (Scott) Shipman; grandchildren, Shelby Bower, Emily Bower, Brandon Bower, Anthony Bower, Victoria Bower and Ashlee Klomparens; new great-granddaughter, Naomi; and brothers, Allan (Jeri) Anthony and Roger (Marsha) Anthony. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dorothy Anthony.

