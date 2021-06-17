Berrien Springs woman dies when vehicle collides with semi in Buchanan

BUCHANAN — A Berrien Springs woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a parked semi-truck Thursday afternoon, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred with a 2017 Mazda CX5 rear-ended a semi-truck parked on the side of Rangeline Road. The truck driver, a 62-year-old Buchanan man, had pulled over and put the vehicle’s flashers on.

The driver of the Mazda, a 33-year-old Berrien Springs man, was traveling south when he ran into the truck, which was hauling fertilizer. His passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Berrien Springs, died at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.