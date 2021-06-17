expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

Berrien Springs woman dies when vehicle collides with semi in Buchanan

By Ambrosia Neldon

Published 10:18 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

BUCHANAN — A Berrien Springs woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a parked semi-truck Thursday afternoon, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred with a 2017 Mazda CX5 rear-ended a semi-truck parked on the side of Rangeline Road. The truck driver, a 62-year-old Buchanan man, had pulled over and put the vehicle’s flashers on.

The driver of the Mazda, a 33-year-old Berrien Springs man, was traveling south when he ran into the truck, which was hauling fertilizer. His passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Berrien Springs, died at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

More News

Edwardsburg man sentenced to Adult Treatment Court following home invasion

Benton Harbor man gets jail for role in Dowagiac fight

LASATA: Celebrate southwest Michigan’s great outdoors

KAUFMANN: Get outside and play this June!

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg man sentenced to Adult Treatment Court following home invasion

Dowagiac

Benton Harbor man gets jail for role in Dowagiac fight

Cass County

Man involved in Dowagiac murder sentenced to 26-50 years in prison

Cassopolis

Community members speak out against ‘culture of bullying’ at Cassopolis Public Schools

Cass County

Cass County commissioners approve sidewalk leveling, cleaning contract

Dowagiac

Community rebuilds Little Free Library dedicated to late sister following vandalism incidents

News

Niles bicycle shop to host Pride Ride

Buchanan

Berrien Springs woman dies when vehicle collides with semi in Buchanan

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to resume in-person meetings July 1

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,002 cases, 19,598 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man, daughter injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H eliminates participation fee

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces new Jobs NOW hotline

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces state will open to full capacity on June 22

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department to host corn and sausage roast fundraiser

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers to host fundraiser for cancer patients

Berrien County

Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health take first step toward creating new health system

Cassopolis

Local law enforcement hosts Bike with a Cop event in Cassopolis

Cass County

As residents begin summer construction projects, county urges them to take preventative steps against erosion

News

Local EAA chapter to host 34th pancake breakfast fly-in

News

Monday night music coming to The NODE

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,830 cases, 19,578 deaths

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon tying ceremony for Diva’s Fashion and More

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 11-16