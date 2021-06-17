Dowagiac Fire Department to host corn and sausage roast fundraiser

DOWAGIAC – The smells of sausage and corn will fill the air next month just in time for a time-honored tradition in Dowagiac.

Early next month, the Dowagiac Fire Department will host its annual corn and sausage roast fundraiser to raise money for department equipment and public safety education.

The fundraiser will start at 5 p.m. Friday July 2 at the Dowagiac Fire Department, 302 Wolf St. Food will be served until it runs outs. Last year, the department sold out in less than three hours.

“We appreciate the support from the public,” said Deputy Chief Robert Smith. “The public has supported us very well over the years and we hope to see that continue this year.”

These fundraisers give the public and the fire department a chance to come together as one to strength the community. For this event families will have the opportunity to eat and watch fireworks with the firefighters from their town.

The fundraiser is set up for family to eat at the fire department before fireworks sponsored by the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac are set to take place at Russom Park, 28776 Yaw St., which is right down the road from the department.

Smith said bringing the community together is fire department’s goal for the event.

“People in this community could have neighbors that are firefighters, and they might not know that,” Smith said. “That’s why events like this are important for our department and community.”

Meals at the fundraiser are of no charge, but donations will be accepted. The money raised will go back into the community. Fundraisers like the annual corn and sausage roast give the fire department opportunities to get better equipment and to help educate the community.

“The community helps us and we help them, so everyone wins,” Smith said. “We hope to continue our great relationship with the community.”

Last year, the department was able to host fundraisers but the department was closed to the public because of COVID-19 precautions.

This year, with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the fire department will be open to the public, and Deputy Chief Smith hopes people will come out and see the department.

“The fire department is no longer downtown, so events like this gives the public a chance to get out and see the station,” Smith said. “This also gives kids the chance to see the trucks and the equipment we use.”

For more information about the fundraiser, contact the Dowagiac Fire Department at (269) 782-9563.