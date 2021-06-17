Feb. 15, 1933 — June 12, 2021

Mary Louise Vogt (Shaer) passed away on June 12, 2021, in Beaverton Oregon. Mary was born Feb. 15, 1933, in Dowagiac. She has lived in Oregon or Dowagiac all her life. She is survived by her brother, Ollie Shaer; and sister, Jeannie Diamond; daughter, Gail Flanagan; and sons, Chris Zimmerman, Ed Hillyer, Joe Hillyer, Jim Bressler. She had 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her husband, Glen Vogt, and son, Tim Zimmerman, preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery, Silver Creek Township, at noon Saturday, June 26.