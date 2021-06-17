Monday night music coming to The NODE

NILES – Monday night music and open mics are coming to The NODE.

A Facebook promotion for the event proclaims “Niles Open Air Open Stage.” Beginning Monday, June 21, Niles musician and Swift Cycle owner, David Rees, is teaming up with The Roadie Clinic to host Open Stage from 7 to 10 p.m. each week at The NODE.

The NODE, sitting at the corner of N. Second and W. Main streets in Niles, will be a gathering space for creatives of many mediums, Rees hopes.

“It has always been something I wanted to do,” Rees said. “You get to play, but it’s not just about you. You get to have other people, and it’s about how you curate a community.”

Hosting the event will allow Rees to play some of his own music, which he describes as “jazzy and folksy,” with a sound built with acoustic guitar, electric bass and some keyboard.

Rees credited Bryan Williams, owner of The Brass Eye, 205 N. Second St., Niles, with inspiring the idea and fostering the connections to put it together.

“It will be nice to have something more low-key and casual on a night when there is usually not much going on,” Rees said. “It will be a nice contrast.”

He said with downtown being quiet on Monday evenings, he hoped The Brass Eye would remain open while the open stage was being hosted.

Rees encouraged community members to bring their artwork, art supplies, poetry and music to the events to hang out with other creatives.

“All of the younger people who go down there do a lot of that sidewalk art,” Rees said. “I’ve been impressed with how much is going on the ground there. There is always something new.”

The Roadie Clinic’s Paul Klimson will be providing sound equipment to the event, according to Rees.