Bridgman eliminated by USA

EAST LANSING — Unionville-Sebewaing scored all the runs it needed in the first inning, as it eliminated Bridgman from the Division 4 state softball tournament at Michigan State University Friday.

Unionville scored four times in the first inning and three more times in the second to open up a 7-0 lead on the Bees, who struggled against Sebewaing pitcher Brynn Polega, who tossed a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Sebewaing (39-3) finished the game with 10 hits, led by Laci Harris, who was 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs. She also scored three runs.

Natalee McNell went the distance for the Bees. She allowed nine runs on 10 hits with nine strikeouts.

Hannah Johnson, Bella Gearhart and Brianna Russell had the three hits for Bridgman. Gearhart’s was a double.

The Bees finish the year 39-3.

Unionville-Sebewaing will face Rudyard in the Division 4 state title game at Michigan State Saturday. Rudyard rallied from a 7-1 deficit to beat Holton 9-8 in nine innings.